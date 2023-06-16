Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Invests $914,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

