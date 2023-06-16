Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,577,000 after buying an additional 543,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.