Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Skeena Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 13,054.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

SKE opened at $5.02 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.