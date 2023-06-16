Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 863,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. NexGen Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NexGen Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.