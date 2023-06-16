Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Nutrien makes up about 3.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $27,193,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Nutrien by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

