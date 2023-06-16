Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 128,989 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 128,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Centrus Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $403,786.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.05. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

