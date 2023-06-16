Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 43,349 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

