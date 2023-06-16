Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes $17.22 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 554,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,219,000. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 6.1% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,790 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

