Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes $6.38 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Schlumberger accounts for 2.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

