Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,330,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,477,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 2,926,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 817,351 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,603,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,985,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,578,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

DNN stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

