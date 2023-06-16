Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 233,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Ivanhoe Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 566,397 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $9,176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $4,094,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $14.54 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,766.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,936 shares of company stock worth $1,881,947 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

