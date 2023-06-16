Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 731,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 124,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 466,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 103,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 1.99. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Insider Activity

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.