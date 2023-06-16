Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCMGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

