Gregory B. Morrison Acquires 1,252 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veritex Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,924,000 after acquiring an additional 182,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 229,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

