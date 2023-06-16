Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:GHI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 64.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

