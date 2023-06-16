Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

GHI opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 64.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

