Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
GHI opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $359.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
