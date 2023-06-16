Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Haemonetics by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 454,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,932,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 378,219 shares during the period.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

