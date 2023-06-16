Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12.34 Per Share

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Halma Stock Performance

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,335 ($29.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,976.27, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,357.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,216.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,260 ($28.28) to GBX 2,295 ($28.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,121 ($26.54).

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

