Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $6,014,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.
Insider Activity
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.