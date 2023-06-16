Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $6,014,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.