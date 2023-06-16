Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Walmart by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

