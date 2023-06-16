Harvey Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $444.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.