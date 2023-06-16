Head to Head Analysis: Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) & Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) and Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bird Construction and Bilfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Construction 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bilfinger 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bird Construction currently has a consensus price target of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 70.35%. Bilfinger has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.43%. Given Bilfinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilfinger is more favorable than Bird Construction.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 9.27 Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -23.28

This table compares Bird Construction and Bilfinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bird Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Construction and Bilfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Bilfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bilfinger pays out -130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bird Construction beats Bilfinger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. The company also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, and other concrete services, as well as mine support and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric construction service; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, recreation facilities, public transportation facilities, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; and constructs and residential sector, include new construction and retrofit of data centers, office buildings, retail facilities, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, which include electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves clients in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, renewables, water and wastewater, nuclear, infrastructure, and residential sectors. Bird Construction Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Maintenance Europe, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Maintenance Europe segment includes the six regions Engineering and Maintenance United Kingdom, Nordics, Belgium/Netherlands, Germany, Austria/Switzerland, and Poland. The Engineering and Maintenance International segment includes activities of the Engineering and Maintenance North America and Middle East. The Technologies segment focuses on products and technologies which include components for biopharma plants (skids) as well as components for the nuclear industry. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

