Head to Head Analysis: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) vs. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle 23.81% 22.12% 4.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle 1 3 12 0 2.69

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gladstone Land and Crown Castle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crown Castle has a consensus price target of $155.56, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Crown Castle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and Crown Castle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle $6.99 billion 7.25 $1.68 billion $3.86 30.28

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Gladstone Land on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

