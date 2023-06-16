Head-To-Head Analysis: SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY)

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom 5.78% 8.39% 3.34% Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Risk & Volatility

SK Telecom has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom $13.39 billion N/A $638.68 million $0.38 55.87 Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.75 $37.00 million $0.36 12.22

This table compares SK Telecom and Partner Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SK Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SK Telecom and Partner Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of SK Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SK Telecom beats Partner Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services; broadband Internet services; media platform services, such as Internet protocol TV and cable TV; and business communications services. The Other Businesses segment offers T-commerce services, as well as portal services under Nate brand name. In addition, it provides call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, database and internet website, cable broadcasting, broadcasting programs, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures non-memory and other electronic integrated circuits; and operates information and communications facilities, and mobile virtual network, as well as engages in communications and other telecommunication device retail business. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

