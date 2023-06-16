Head to Head Analysis: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $25.40 million 5.02 $4.24 million $0.25 39.80 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.72 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.42

Analyst Recommendations

William Penn Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Penn Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for William Penn Bancorporation and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

William Penn Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.68%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.13%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 10.89% 1.90% 0.40% Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44%

Dividends

William Penn Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. William Penn Bancorporation pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. William Penn Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. William Penn Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

William Penn Bancorporation has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats Provident Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.