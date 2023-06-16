Head-To-Head Review: American Express (NYSE:AXP) vs. Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 13.00% 29.44% 3.26% Creek Road Miners -2,547.14% -734.26% -115.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $52.86 billion 2.44 $7.51 billion $9.51 18.28 Creek Road Miners $520,000.00 27.43 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Express and Creek Road Miners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Express and Creek Road Miners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 4 7 5 0 2.06 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Risk and Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Express beats Creek Road Miners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other. The USCS segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards to U.S consumers. The CS segment offers proprietary corporate and small business cards and provides services to U.S. businesses, including payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. The ICS segment focuses on a range of proprietary consumer, small business and corporate cards outside the United States. It also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and loyalty coalition businesses. The GMNS segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and op

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

