Head-To-Head Review: Getty Images (GETY) versus Its Peers

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Getty Images to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Getty Images and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 798 4804 10155 261 2.62

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 42.89%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -39.85% -175.11% -6.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -18.11 Getty Images Competitors $4.00 billion $102.43 million -23.83

Getty Images’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Getty Images competitors beat Getty Images on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves enterprises, businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

