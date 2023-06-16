Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the May 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Healios K.K. stock opened at 14.55 on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 52 week low of 14.55 and a 52 week high of 14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.55.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

