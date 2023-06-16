Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the May 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Healios K.K. stock opened at 14.55 on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 52 week low of 14.55 and a 52 week high of 14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.55.
About Healios K.K.
