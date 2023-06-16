Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Critical Review

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 2 5 1 0 1.88 Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus target price of $12.72, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -20.50% -4.07% -2.21% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $624.81 million 4.40 -$77.61 million ($0.56) -21.25 Healthcare Trust $339.55 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Healthcare Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 39,264 beds/ units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

