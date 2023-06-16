HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,749,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $20,182.05.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

HTCR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

