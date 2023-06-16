Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 40,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 343,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSAI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $173,000.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

