Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $349.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $337.00 to $349.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $302.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.52 and its 200-day moving average is $304.57. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.