Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) is Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 3.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

