Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.50 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.00 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

