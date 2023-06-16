Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) to Issue $0.09 Final Dividend

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Hotel Property Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83.
About Hotel Property Investments
