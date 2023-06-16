Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.25- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. TheStreet raised Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

HUM opened at $463.85 on Friday. Humana has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

