IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%.
IDW Media Trading Down 3.5 %
IDW Media stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
IDW Media Company Profile
