Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 4.2%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.26 and last traded at $108.26. 59,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 546,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Impinj Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $165,217.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,622 shares of company stock worth $3,714,218. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

