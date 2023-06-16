Insider Buying: Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Senior Officer Purchases C$18,640.00 in Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Irene Eddy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,640.00.
Shares of ACD stock opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$52.64 million, a P/E ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 1.57. Accord Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.36%.
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
