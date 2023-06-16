Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,417,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,149 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $9,326.66.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 671 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925.77.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,540.00.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 7,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $23,380.00.
  • On Thursday, May 18th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 13,121 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,373.25.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,598.25.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262.25.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.41.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

