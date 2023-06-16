Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Purchases C$19,500.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Rui Botica Santos acquired 300,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

