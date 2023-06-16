Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Purchases C$19,500.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Rui Botica Santos acquired 300,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.
Belo Sun Mining Price Performance
Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.