Insider Buying: Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Acquires 9,600 Shares of Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$163.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is -18.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

