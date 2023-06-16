Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $22,633.38 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 4,554 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $22,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.13 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

