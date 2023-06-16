Insider Selling: HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sells 74,826 Shares of Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $102,511.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,824,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,829,463.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $20,182.05.

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.