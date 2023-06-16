Insider Selling: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) CFO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $293.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

