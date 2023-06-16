Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $444,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

