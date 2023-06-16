Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.46 and last traded at $122.16. 34,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 238,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after purchasing an additional 486,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,030,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

