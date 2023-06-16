Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IAS opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.70 and a beta of 1.73. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.