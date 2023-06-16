Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,617 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 40,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

