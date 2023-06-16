Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

